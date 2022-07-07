Police have issued a renewed appeal for the public’s help in tracing a wanted prisoner who could be in Somerset.

Police are asking people to call 999 straight away if they see Sean Phipps, who failed to return to prison on Wednesday 1st June having been on release on temporary licence in Bristol.

Phipps, 51, is a white man about 6ft 2ins tall. His appearance may now have changed.

A spokesman says: “Phipps may still be in the greater Bristol area, including North Somerset or South Gloucestershire, but he’s known to walk or hitch-hike long distances and to steal bicycles for transport.”

“Detectives are following up a number of sightings after previous appeals, but are also investigating the possibility that he may be using the South West Coast Path and could have reached Somerset, Devon, Dorset or Cornwall.”

“He will rough sleep, camp out in rural areas or sleep in disused buildings. He may also approach people to ask for water or casual labouring work and forage for food in bins or crops.”

“Phipps, who has convictions for kidnap and rape, has previously handed himself in to police when wanted.”

“If you see him, do not approach him, but instead call 999 and give the call-handler reference number 5222130002.”

If you have any information about where he could be – however small – or to report a past sighting (since 1 June) call 101 or use the dedicated online form.

Pictured: Wanted man Sean Phipps – the right hand image is more recent