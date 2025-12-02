Police launch Christmas drink and drug driving campaign in Burnham-On-Sea area

Police have launched their annual Christmas policing operation this week and are asking residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area to help them tackle drink and drug driving this festive season.

Officers will be carrying out proactive roadside checks across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area plus the wider region, speaking to motorists about the dangers of driving under the influence. Police say drink and drug driving has been a factor in 25% of all fatal collisions so far this year.

Inspector Matt Boiles said: “There is no safe way to drink and drive – not at Christmas, not any day of the year. Even small amounts of alcohol or drugs can seriously impair your judgement, reaction times, and coordination, putting lives at risk.”

Police figures show there have been 427 fatal and serious collisions across Avon and Somerset in 2025, with drink or drugs listed as a factor in 50 of those. Eight of this year’s 32 fatal collisions involved drink or drug driving.

Residents are being encouraged to report those suspected of driving under the influence. Officers use community intelligence, ANPR cameras and CCTV throughout the year to track offenders. A new QR code system has also been introduced to make reporting easier.

Clare Moody, Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset, added: “Any life lost to such reckless behaviour is one too many. If you know someone is driving under the influence, please report it – your action could save a life.”

Karen MacDonald, regional manager for Crimestoppers South West, adds: “Those under the influence of drink or drugs are far more likely to cause a crash, sometimes with fatal consequences. You can help ‘put the brakes’ on regular drink and drug drivers by telling our charity what you know. Information can be given anonymously with no comeback.”

Police are also reminding residents of the ‘Fatal Five’ offences most likely to cause serious collisions: excess speed, failing to wear a seatbelt, driver distraction, drink and drug driving, and careless driving.

Sentencing guidelines

Being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal limit could result in a sentence of up to:

Three months’ imprisonment

Up to £2,500 fine

A possible driving ban

Driving or attempting to drive while above the legal limit or unfit through drink could result in a sentence of up to:

Six months’ imprisonment

An unlimited fine

A ban from driving for at least one year (three years if convicted twice in 10 years)

Refusing to provide a specimen of breath, blood or urine for analysis could result in a sentence of up to:

Six months’ imprisonment

An unlimited fine

A ban from driving for at least 1 year (3 years if convicted twice in 10 years)

Causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink could result in a sentence of up to:

Life imprisonment

An unlimited fine

A ban from driving for at least 5 years

An extended driving test before your licence is returned

