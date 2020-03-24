Avon and Somerset Police has this week reassured Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents that ‘it is still business as normal’ for policing locally during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Police force says that the COVID-19 outbreak has left people feeling vulnerable and uncertain but they are keen to assure the public that their officers and staff are working round-the-clock to keep communities safe.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh, pictured with Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountsevens, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve never faced a public health emergency like this and the restrictions put in place to keep us all safe will continue to have a big impact on our everyday lives. Understandably, many people are feeling concerned and anxious about the health and wellbeing of their family and loved ones.”

“I want to reassure each and every one of you that we are still here for you. We’ll continue to respond to emergencies and high priority incidents 24-hours a day, seven days a week and we’re still patrolling our communities, arresting offenders and detecting and solving crime.”

“Our officers and staff across our force area are patrolling the streets, checking in on businesses and reiterating the Government’s advice and guidance around social distancing.”

“Our Special Constabulary colleagues have risen to the challenge and are giving even more of their time to support frontline policing. In addition, our latest Police Constable Degree Apprentice students are joining their patrol colleagues from today, three weeks ahead of schedule, to provide us with extra resilience.”

“It was uplifting to see so many messages of support for the emergency services and the NHS in people’s windows. A crisis always brings out the best in people and I speak on behalf of everyone at Avon and Somerset Police when I say that your support and well-wishes are always appreciated.”

“Over the weekend, we did receive a small number of reports about businesses flouting the restrictions put in place by the Government to stop the spread of COVID-19. Local authorities have the powers to deal with businesses breaching the regulations and can issue prohibition notices, fines or revoke licences. Our officers will be reminding any businesses ignoring these restrictions of their legal and moral responsibilities.”

“Elsewhere it was business as usual, with officers responding to calls, supporting victims, arresting offenders, carrying out missing person enquiries and searching for wanted suspects.”

Visit the Police’s dedicated COVID-19 page for links to all the latest news on policing services for the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area.