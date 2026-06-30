Police release CCTV image after assault at Burnham-On-Sea pub

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an assault at a pub on Pier Street in Burnham-On-Sea.

Officers say an unknown man entered the premises at around 10pm on Friday 15th May and asked a staff member for a glass of water.

After a brief conversation, the man threw the water at the member of staff before leaving the pub.

The victim was not injured, and police say they are continuing to support him while enquiries progress.

A spokesperson said officers have already carried out CCTV checks, spoken with nearby businesses, and taken a full account from the victim.

They are now releasing an image of a man who may have information that could help the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact police.

A Police spokesman says: “An unknown male entered a pub in Pier Street and asked for a glass of water at the bar. After a short conversation, he threw it at a staff member at around 10pm on Friday 15 May.”

“The staff member did not suffer any injuries, and we are maintaining contact with him while enquiries continue.”

“We have carried out CCTV enquiries, have spoken with local businesses and have taken an account of the incident from the victim.”

“We are now releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to because we believe he may have information which could assist us.”

“The man, pictured, is described as white, in his forties, of skinny build, with greying dark hair, light facial hair, who was wearing dark clothes and was carrying a camouflage shopping bag.”

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226144497, or complete the online appeals form.