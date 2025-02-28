4.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Feb 28, 2025
News

Police say man died in Somerset M5 crash that closed it this week

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

M5 motorway fire engines

A man has sadly died in an incident on the M5 motorway through Somerset this week.

The M5 was closed on Wednesday afternoon (26th February) between junctions 24 (Bridgwater South) and 25 (Taunton) following a fatal incident.

Emergency services were called shortly before 2.45pm following the incident involving a pedestrian and a lorry on the southbound carriageway.

“A man, in his 50s, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family, who have been notified and will receive support from a specially-trained officer.”

“The M5 was shut in both directions for a number of hours to enable emergency services to respond and collision investigation work to be carried out.”

“The northbound carriageway was reopened at around 6.15pm, with the southbound re-opening a few hours later.”

“We understand the motorway closure did cause disruption to motorists but are grateful for the public’s patience and understanding given the tragic nature of the circumstances.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Police online or on 101 and quote reference number 5225050845.

