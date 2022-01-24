A man from Berrow has sadly died in a knife attack in Thailand, Police have confirmed.

Marcus Evans, 49, was struck with a knife in Kanchanaburi, in the south west of Thailand, during the early hours of Saturday (January 22nd).

Another British man was also left seriously injured in the incident and was taken to hospital.

A 22 year-old Thai man was arrested and is due in court on Monday, police said in a statement.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman says: “We are in contact with the Royal Thai Police following the death of one British man and the hospitalisation of another in Thailand and are ready to provide consular support.”