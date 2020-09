Police say the death of a visitor to Brean’s Pontins holiday park is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to the holiday park in South Road, Brean last Friday after the body of a man was found at a chalet.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Officers attended Pontins Brean Sands Holiday Park at approximately 12.10pm on Friday 11th September, following the sudden death of a man aged in his 60s.”

“The man’s death is not suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.”