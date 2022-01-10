Police say tackling anti-social behaviour in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge is to be a top local priority for the coming months.

After feedback from residents, officers have announced the issues they will be focusing on at the start of this year.

Street drinking around the Highbridge Clock Tower and in Market Street will be a focus for the beat team in Highbridge.

A spokesman says: “Patrols are continuing in the area of Market Street and the Highbridge Clock due to anti-social behaviour by a group of street drinkers that are congregating in the area. We continue to patrol the area regularly. This situation is being closely monitored.”

Separately, anti-social behaviour in the centre of Burnham High Street around the street benches at night time has caused concern for several nearby businesses and customers, making this a focus.

“We are increasing patrols in the area,” says the Police spokesperson, adding that the situation is also being “closely monitored.”