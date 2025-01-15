Police say their investigation to identify a body found on local beach is ongoing

Police say their enquiries are ongoing to try and identify the body of a man who was discovered on a beach a fortnight ago.
As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, Coastguards, Police and RNLI lifeboats were called to Lilstock Beach near Hinkley Point at 11.53am on Saturday December 28th, 2024.
Avon and Somerset Police says: “Officers attended, along with emergency service colleagues, and the body of a man was recovered from the beach.”
Officers have since continued their enquiries into the man’s identity, who they say is believed to be aged between 40 and 60.
Lilstock Beach is situated between Burnham-On-Sea and Watchet, near Hinkley Point power station.