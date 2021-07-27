A road in the village of Mark near Highbridge was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning after Police were called to reports of a possible ‘unexploded device’.

The item was uncovered while work was underway in a nearby field next to The Causeway in Mark at around 10am.

A Burnham-On-Sea Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was asked to investigate what the device was.”

“They confirmed that it was not an explosive, in fact it was likely to be an old cannonball.”