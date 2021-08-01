A man wanted for recall to prison could be in the Brean area, according to Police.

Officers want to track down Liam Jeffery, 24, who is alleged to have breached the terms of his licence.

Police say he has links to north Bristol but “may be in the Brean area”.

He’s described as white, 5ft 7ins, of medium build, with short brown hair.

“If anyone sees Liam Jeffery or knows of his whereabouts, we’d ask you not to approach him but to call us immediately on 999, providing the call handler with the reference 5221159105,” says a spokesman.