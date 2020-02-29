Police have this week said a post-mortem has not ruled out that a woman may have died from the injuries she suffered in a major incident at Pontins in Brean last year.

Avon and Somerset Police says it is involved in an investigation that aims to establish whether the woman, Wendy Jones, died from the injuries caused by the collapse of a heating duct from a ceiling at Brean’s Pontins holiday park on February 20th, 2019.

A total of 18 people were injured during the incident inside the Fun House. It was reported that a 40-metre-long heating and air conditioning duct had fallen to the floor, injuring the disabled grandmother underneath.

Ms Jones was rushed to Weston General hospital and underwent an operation. She was in intensive care following the incident, but a spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed this week that she had died.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com on Friday: “We continue to investigate an incident at Brean Sands Holiday Park in February last year in which part of a ceiling collapsed onto a number of people.”

“It follows the sad death of a woman injured in the incident in August last year. A post-mortem examination could not rule out a link between Wendy Jones’ death and the injuries she sustained.”

“Officers are working jointly with the local authority on the investigation and continue to provide updates to Mrs Jones’ family.”