Part of a Burnham-On-Sea town centre pavement was sealed off by Police on Tuesday after fire crews dealt with a dangerous structure.

Burnham-On-Sea Police and a fire crew were called to the former Skye Bar in the High Street due to safety concerns about the poor condition of the signage, which was at a risk of falling onto the busy pavement.

The fire crew ‘made safe’ the structure by taking down the signage, as pictured.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called just before 12.20pm this afternoon following reports of damage to a building in High Street.”

“As a precaution, pedestrians are being diverted away from the premises while the damage is examined and any urgent repairs are made. The fire service was also in attendance.”

An area of the pavement was cordoned off with police tape to keep pedestrians at a safe distance.