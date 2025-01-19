5.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jan 20, 2025
Police seek to identify owners of property seized during burglary investigations

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

Somerset Police have added more items, including a picture, jewellery, coins, china and collectables, to an online gallery of suspected stolen property.

Officers seized hundreds of items which they believe to have been stolen in burglaries of homes and outbuildings across Somerset and the Blackdown Hills into Devon.

Avon and Somerset Police are updating a gallery online in a bid to identify the rightful owners of a wide range of property including tools and garden equipment, books and decorative items.

“Residents can lodge claims for the items by completing a form on the police website. You’ll need to be able to prove ownership and to have your crime reference number, if you have one, to hand,” says a spokesperson.

