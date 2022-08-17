Police from the Burnham-On-Sea area have seized this “abandoned” lorry in Cheddar.

Residents reported the vehicle for “causing a nuisance” when it was parked up without being moved for a long period.

Officers checked the HGV and quickly discovered it was untaxed, prompting it to be removed.

A spokesperson for Sedgemoor and Hinkley Point Neighbourhood Policing says: “The Cheddar team have been working hard alongside the DVLA to remove a lorry that has been causing nuisance for the local community.”

“The lorry had been abandoned and was seized for having no tax.”

“We have listened to the reports and the vehicle is now off the road.”