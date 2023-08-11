Police have carried out two search warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Highbridge this week.

It comes after several Police vehicles were seen outside the former Cleos building in Church Street on Thursday (10th August).

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Officers from our Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out two warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Highbridge on Thursday.”

The spokesman adds: “No arrests were made on this occasion, however officers did seize some equipment left behind and the building was made safe.”

“This kind of action is not possible without the support of the community and we would like to thank them for their help.”

“If anyone has any information regarding drug-related crime, please contact us on 101 or report online via the page at Report drug dealing and use.”