Churches in the Burnham-On-Sea area have been urged to be extra vigilant following a series of thefts of lead from roofs across the county.

Officers have received a number of reports of lead being stolen from the roofs of churches in recent weeks.

Several churches have reported roof tiles have been removed overnight, leaving them with expensive repair bills.

Chief Inspector Martyn Cannon says: “We have had a number of reports of similar incidents, with churches in areas such as Glastonbury, Kingsbury Episcopi, Barrington, Bridgwater and Ilton also targeted.”

“These incidents can cause a lot of distress to communities.”

“Officers have been visiting churches to provide reassurance and security advice around CCTV to try to prevent further thefts.”

“We would ask members of the public though to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to us on 101. If you see an ongoing crime, call 999.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5220054726.