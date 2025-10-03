Police warn of rise in romance fraud as five victims a week targeted across region

Avon and Somerset Police are urging residents to stay vigilant following a surge in romance fraud cases, with an average of five victims in the police force region coming forward each week.

Officers are supporting Action Fraud’s national campaign to raise awareness of the crime, which involves fraudsters exploiting victims under the guise of romantic relationships — often online.

So far this year, 197 reports have been made across the region, though police believe the true number is far higher due to underreporting.

This week, fraud protect officers have been distributing posters in local communities to help people spot the warning signs. These include sudden requests for money, emotional manipulation, and promises of a future together that never materialises.

One victim, Michael from Somerset (name changed for privacy), shared his story to help others. After meeting a woman on a dating app, he was persuaded to invest over £100,000 in cryptocurrency for their “future life together.”

The woman sent regular photos and video calls, but always found excuses not to meet in person. A reverse image search later revealed she was using photos of a foreign TV presenter.

Fraud protect officer Claire Bounds said: “Michael’s story is sadly all too common. Romance fraud is a horrendous crime, and victims often feel too embarrassed to report it. But coming forward is the first step to getting support and protecting others.”

Police add that over-60s are the most common age group targeted — though victims span all ages.

Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to Action Fraud and seek advice from Avon and Somerset Police’s fraud protection team.

Romance fraud warning signs