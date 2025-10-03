Police warn of rise in romance fraud as five victims a week targeted across region

Avon and Somerset Police are urging residents to stay vigilant following a surge in romance fraud cases, with an average of five victims in the police force region coming forward each week.
Officers are supporting Action Fraud’s national campaign to raise awareness of the crime, which involves fraudsters exploiting victims under the guise of romantic relationships — often online.
So far this year, 197 reports have been made across the region, though police believe the true number is far higher due to underreporting.
This week, fraud protect officers have been distributing posters in local communities to help people spot the warning signs. These include sudden requests for money, emotional manipulation, and promises of a future together that never materialises.
One victim, Michael from Somerset (name changed for privacy), shared his story to help others. After meeting a woman on a dating app, he was persuaded to invest over £100,000 in cryptocurrency for their “future life together.”
The woman sent regular photos and video calls, but always found excuses not to meet in person. A reverse image search later revealed she was using photos of a foreign TV presenter.
Fraud protect officer Claire Bounds said: “Michael’s story is sadly all too common. Romance fraud is a horrendous crime, and victims often feel too embarrassed to report it. But coming forward is the first step to getting support and protecting others.”
Police add that over-60s are the most common age group targeted — though victims span all ages.
Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to Action Fraud and seek advice from Avon and Somerset Police’s fraud protection team.
Romance fraud warning signs
- Asking for any kind of money or financial help, including purchasing gift cards, cryptocurrency and valuables.
- Excuses why they can’t video call or meet you.
- Emotional stories to make you feel pressured to financially help them.
- Declaring their love for you very early on and introducing the subject of marriage.
- Claim to have had the same experiences and values as you, for example if you are religious, they will lie and say they share your faith.
- Grammatical errors in messages.
- Being asked to communicate on another unmonitored platform.
Tips to stay safe
- If sent a photo of someone you have not met in person, put it through a Google reverse image search to see if they have taken it from somewhere else on the internet
- Check their social media profile – if a new profile or do not have many followers/friends or photos then it could be a sign they are not who they claim to be.
- Talk to a friend or family member about it as a fresh perspective may be able to spot something you have missed.
- Never send any money.
- Be aware that video calls can be faked and fraudsters can try to prove their identity with false documents (e.g. passports).