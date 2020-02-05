Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens has increased the policing part of the council tax by 84p a month across the region in order to invest in extra police staff investigators and PCSOs with the aim of improving outcomes for victims.

11 of the local councillors and independent people on the area’s Police and Crime Panel backed the PCC’s decision to increase the police precept by £10 per year (for an average band D household).

This week’s decision follows a public consultation with local people who said they would support an increase in the policing part of the council tax.

The increase means the PCC can invest in an additional 75 police staff investigator posts who will focusing on improving outcomes for victims.

The additional funding will also go towards maintaining the 15 additional PCSOs who are working closely with local schools.

Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens, pictured, said: “I am pleased that the Panel have supported my decision to increase the precept. However, I am always conscious that any increase in household bills is felt by residents and I never take a decision to raise the policing part of the council tax lightly.”

“Since 2012, it has been a priority of mine to put victims first. The investment in an additional 75 police staff investigators will aim to improve outcomes for victims and ensure we continue to give them a voice.”

“Concerns have quite rightly been growing across the country as we hear of more young people becoming involved in serious violence and becoming victims of knife crime. With this in mind, by ensuring PCSOs continue to work with local schools, we can capitalise on opportunities to intervene early to prevent the harm that violence can cause to individuals and communities. Today’s decision helps that on-going work.”

The Police and Crime Panel is independent of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and oversees the work of the area’s Police and Crime Commissioner.