Pontins holiday park in Brean will be closing earlier than normal for its usual winter shutdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Brean Sands holiday park will close at the start of November and re-open for the February half term holiday, it has announced.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for Pontins says: “Due to the government’s recent announcement we have had to make a few difficult decisions which will affect all our holiday parks and villages across the UK for the remainder of 2020.”

“Southport Holiday Park – unfortunately due to the current guidance surrounding the Liverpool City Region we will be closing from Friday, October 6. Prestatyn Sands Holiday Park – our Prestatyn Sands park has been closed for a few weeks due to restrictions in North Wales and will unfortunately remain closed.”

“Brean Sands & Camber Sands Holiday Parks – these two parks will remain open for October Half Term but were scheduled to close from Monday, November 2 for the remaining dates throughout 2020.”

“Pakefield & Sand Bay Holiday Villages – our holiday villages will remain open and then close from Monday, November 2 for the remaining dates throughout 2020.”

“We are incredibly saddened and disappointed to make this announcement but as always, the health and safety of our guests and staff will remain our main priority and these are the actions we unfortunately need to take.”

“We are hopeful for better times, the gathering of people and we will be ready to welcome you back to our Parks at the beginning of February 2021.”

“If your holiday is affected, then we will be in touch with you in due course so please bear with us and do not call at this time. We will be contacting guests in date order to discuss their options.”

“We would like to thank our guests for their continued support throughout these unprecedented times and we hope to see everyone again in 2021.”