Pontins in court over corporate manslaughter charge following Brean Sands incident

Two people appeared in court on Tuesday (May 6th) for the first time in connection with the collapse of an air conditioning duct and part of a ceiling at its resort in Brean that left many injured.

Grandmother Wendy Jones, 68, pictured below, died in August 2019 in hospital, where she had spent the final six months of her life after the ceiling collapse at the Brean Sands site.

She was one of 18 people injured when a 40-metre section of structural ducting and ceiling fell inside The Fun Factory entertainment centre in February 2019.

Pontins’ parent company, Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd, has been charged with corporate manslaughter, while a former contractor has been charged under the health and safety at work act.

The charge alleges that Britannia Jinky Jersey Ltd “managed and organised its activities in such a way so as to cause the death of Wendy Jones”, adding that Mrs Jones was “exposed” to the “risk of death” from the collapse of ventilation ducting. This risk, the charge states, was in “gross breach” of the company’s duty to take “reasonable care for the safety” of Mrs Jones. Stephen Bennison, 59, of Farington, Lancashire, was also charged with failing to discharge a duty of health and safety to the public. The charge alleges that as a self-employed worker, Mr Bennison failed to “ensure so far as reasonably practical that members of the public – including Mrs Jones – were not exposed to health and safety risks”.

Both defendants appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court, with neither party entering a plea. District Judge Lynne Matthews sent the case for trial at Bristol Crown Court, where they will next appear on June 9th, with Mr Bennison granted unconditional bail.