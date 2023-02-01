A poorly altered number plate has led to the arrest of a motorist on the M5 near Burnham-On-Sea this week.

Officers pulled over the driver after spotting the false number plate and seeing the vehicle weaving between lanes.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police’s roads policing unit says the “driver of the vehicle thought he could fool the police with this awfully altered number plate.”

“The vehicle was followed on the M5 as it weaved between lanes.”

He added that the “driver was stopped and arrested for driving while impaired through drugs, suspicion of possession of drugs and no licence or insurance.”