A popular afternoon tea event held at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club has raised a great sum for Dementia UK.

Care worker Annemarie Booton organised the event at the club on Saturday (May 10th), which was attended by a flow of supporters.

“A big thank you goes to everyone who supported this event in aid of Dementia UK – we were delighted to raise £190 in total,” she says.

She also thanked the sailing club for its provision of the club free for the event.