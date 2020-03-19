Several popular attractions in Brean have been temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Brean Splash and Gym, Brean Play, Brean Country Club, The Tavern and the Bucket & Spade at Brean Leisure Park are closed.

But a spokesman for Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity says its holiday park is open: “We understand that you will be feeling unsettled given the rapidly changing situation around Coronavirus. We are watching and following the latest Government advice and are working hard on what this means for your holiday, and will be posting updates as soon as we have them. This is changing daily.”

“Our holiday park remains open to welcome touring and camping bookings, hiring our caravans/lodges and for our owners to visit their own holiday homes.”

“Following guidelines we have had to make the decision to close the following facilities: RJs Entertainment, Brean Splash and Gym, Brean Play, The Tavern & Bucket & Spade and Brean Country Club.”

“Other facilities that were not planned to be open this time of year remain closed.”

“If you’re due to be enjoying your holiday with us shortly, we would like to assure you of the action that we are taking to ensure the risk to our guests and team remains low.”

“In addition to our cleaning routine we are using professional cleaning chemicals and sanitiser. We are regularly sanitising and cleaning all surfaces and touchpoints.”

“We have separate cleaners that complete a deep clean in our accommodation following each departure. Team training in sanitising, correct and more regular hand washing and technique has taken place. We are monitoring the location of team member’s holidays.”

“You can help on your visit by following public guidance and regularly washing your hands for 20 seconds. In all the toilets we have ample soap and hand driers. Please Catch it, Kill it and Bin it, putting all tissues in the bin.”

“We are constantly training our team, reviewing our policies and updating operating practices wherever possible in order to minimise risk. These are challenging times for all of us, please be assured we are taking the required measures to assist.”

Remaining open are Costcutter Supermarket; Seasalt take away on Friday/Saturday; RJs Take Away Bar & Food nightly from 5pm; Holiday Home Owners lounge bar and Unity Bowl.

“We are open for business and will continue to take bookings for now and the future. We are currently operating as open but we have restricted facilities as stated above as these have been closed due to government advise. We are still seeing a strong demand so please get your break booked early to avoid disappointment.”