A popular carvery restaurant near Burnham-On-Sea is set to re-open this Friday (October 16th) following a major refurbishment that has seen the owners spend £2 million on upgrades over two years.

Brent House Carvery owners Matthew and Anna Nicolaides say they are looking forward to welcoming back customers given that the business has been shut since March due to the pandemic.

Burnham-On-Sea.com has been given a new look inside the premises this week as the refurbishment nears completion.

Matthew says: “It has been a huge job, all carried out with the safety and comfort of our customers in mind. We are very excited to be able to welcome back customers from this Friday.”

“We want people to feel comfortable and safe to visit us. A refurbishment has been planned for some time but the pandemic brought it forward. We have caried out £2million of improvements over the two years.”

“We have a new entrance on the side of the building that gives customers access into our new-look lounge and bar area. We’ve spread out the dining tables in the lounge dining area and the conservatory, reducing capacity down from 400 people to 200 people to fully meet the Covid safety guidelines.”

“Our modern, new carvery counter not only looks amazing but will also help with queues and social distancing.”

“Food will be served to customers, instead of customers using shared serving cutlery as in the past, but you can rest assured that people will still be able to choose portion sizes.”

“A full cleaning programme will be in place along with extra safety measures across the building.”

“Modern new customer toilets have also been introduced which are all completely touchless, making them very safe and easy to use.”

“We have been very busy refurbishing to make Brent House as safe and enjoyable as possible to ensure that you thoroughly enjoy a relaxing eating out experience in this new ‘normal’ world with Covid-19 within it.”

“We very much look forward to welcoming customers back and hope you enjoy the new Brent House whilst still maintaining our friendly service, good food and traditional values which are so important to us.”