A popular cafe in Burnham-On-Sea is set to close after three decades of serving up breakfasts to customers.

The Artful Dodger in Burnham’s Oxford Street is closing on May 16th, its owner has confirmed this week.

Sylvia Poole, 72, announced the news on Saturday, adding: “I’d like to thank my wonderful customers for all their support over the past 30 years and our hard-working staff.”

“The staff will be joining us at The Front Parlour on Burnham seafront, which will be fully re-opening on May 17th.”

She adds: “It’s been a really challenging year for us and other small businesses. After the lockdowns I realised how much I enjoyed having more time to myself.”

“It has been exhausting keeping both businesses running with all the changes that have been necessary.”

“I’ve decided that now is the right time to call it a day. I considered closing The Artful Dodger a while ago, but it has been a real passion for me given the many loyal customers that we saw every day, and we look forward to seeing them at The Front Parlour when it is fully re-open.”

The Artful Dodger will close for the final time after business on May 16th.