Popular Burnham-On-Sea car boot sale is set to return to BASC Ground this Saturday

A popular Burnham-On-Sea car boot sale is set to return to the town’s BASC Ground on Saturday, March 8th.

Pauls Promotions is starting its popular Car Boot Sale a month earlier than usual at the sports ground in Stoddens Road.

Paul Goodyer says: “The car boot sales are now in their 19th year and will run weather permitting every Saturday afternoon and on Bank Holiday Monday afternoons. They open for the buying public from 12noon until 3pm with car parking costing £2.00 per vehicle.”

“Persons who walk to the event will be charged at £1 per adult and accompanied children are admitted free.”

“Sellers can arrive to set up their stalls from 11.00am with cars £10, vans £15, and larger vans £20 – no booking is required.”

“There will be refreshments, ice cream and hundreds of traditional car boot sellers, on-site toilets, and ample parking including dedicated disabled parking area.”

“Customers are reminded not to park their cars on the highway outside the venue or in surrounding housing estates. The venue is a no dog venue, but assistance and guide dogs are welcome with relevant paperwork.”

Friday car boot sales will return in time for the children’s holidays restarting on May 23rd and will run at the same times as the Saturday car boot sales. More information can be found here or or by calling 07900 621199.