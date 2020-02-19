A popular Italian restaurant in Burnham-On-Sea has re-opened this week following a major refurbishment costing £100,000.

La Vela in Abingdon Street has been closed for two months while work has been underway to upgrade its facilities with a modern new look.

Burnham’s Mayor and Mayoress Andy and Lorna Brewer cut a ribbon to formally open the new premises on Tuesday evening (February 18th), as pictured here.

Hazel Kocacay, owner of La Vela, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve given the restaurant a complete refresh, with a modern new look – new furniture, a new-look bar, a new kitchen and pizza oven, plus new furnishings.”

The new-look restaurant seats 100 diners, with extra space added, alongside modern new furnishings, air conditioning and upgraded WCs. The refurbishment has been fully completed by local suppliers.

Hazel adds: “We have also enhanced our menu, adding several new dishes alongside our popular range of freshly-cooked pizzas, pastas, steaks, sea food, chicken and risotto dishes.”

The family-run business is Burnham’s only Italian restaurant and prides itself on serving fresh ingredients in all its dishes.

The Mayor said: “It’s great to see this local business investing such a significant sum in upgrading its facilities in our town centre. We are very impressed with the new look.”

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman added: “La Vela is a much-valued part of Burnham town centre and we wish the La Vela team continuing success.”

La Vela opened in Burnham 14 years ago in 2006, which Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here. It is open Tuesdays to Sundays 5pm-10.30pm and is closed on Mondays.