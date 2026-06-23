Popular Burnham-On-Sea salon celebrates 13 years with move to larger town centre premises

One of Burnham-On-Sea’s most established salons has expanded into new premises as the team celebrates 13 successful years in business with a move to bright, modern premises in College Street.

Lucinda Plimley, the owner of Freshair, says the relocation marks a new era for the business after more than a decade of support from loyal clients across the Burnham-On-Sea area.

She says: “We are so excited to start a fresh in a new location. This is our 13th year in business and we are so grateful for everyone’s support over the years.”

“The new space offers a bigger, more comfortable environment for clients, along with room for additional services and future expansion.”

She adds that all the familiar faces remain with Cinda, Chloe, Georgia, and Lizzie welcoming customers with the same friendly service they’re known for. With the larger premises comes the opportunity to offer even more to clients.

“The salon also has a new team member, Natalie, who is bringing her aesthetics business, Nazara Aesthetics, to the beauty room three days a week — expanding the range of treatments available under one roof. Also, Lizzie will now be working additional days and is taking on new clients and walk‑ins, making it easier for residents to book appointments at short notice.”

Lucinda adds: “The move has already created a renewed sense of energy and excitement, with clients praising the fresh layout and welcoming atmosphere.”