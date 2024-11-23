Popular Christmas shopping event returns to Berrow tomorrow for Breast Cancer Now

A popular annual Christmas shopping event in aid of a local cancer support charity is set to return to Berrow on Sunday 24th November.

‘Shop for a cure for Christmas’ will be held at Berrow Village Hall from 10.30am until 2pm.

The event is held in aid of Somerset Breast Cancer Now, a group founded by the late Christine Piper, a breast cancer survivor, over 20 years ago.

The free event supports local traders across Somerset, as Breast Cancer Now brings together unique stall to help you with your Christmas shopping.

Shoppers can expect stall holders to display an assortment of items, including handmade cards, pictures, bespoke jewellery, ceramic and glass decorations. There will also be a wide range of Christmas gifts for sale, including stocking fillers and decorations, gifts for your pets, homemade chocolate and fudge, flower wreaths, hand knitted gifts, and so much more.

Holly Macbeth, of Somerset Breast Cancer Now said: “We are so excited to also have Lowes Pottery with us to create that perfect keepsake on the day. This is always so popular with all ages. Plus, Sophie Sparkles bringing the Christmas glitter for everyone and DJ Dave will be with us spinning his Christmas tunes from Sedgemoor FM.”

There will also be a tickets for a charity tombola and a raffle with items donated by stallholders on the day. The café will be serving hot and cold drinks, along with bacon rolls and cakes.

The free event takes place at Berrow Village Hall in Parsonage Road.