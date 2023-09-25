A popular cider farm near Highbridge has completed a major upgrade of its facilities which will enable it to boost local cider production.

Rich’s Cider in Watchfield has installed a new, state-of-the-art apple pressing machine at its premises in the village.

George Scott, Master Cidermaker and third generation of the Rich’s family, says the Bucher HP 3000 apple pressing machine has travelled all the way to Somerset from North Macedonia.

“The new press has been put into position and is now being prepared to harvest the first apples of the season — the installation represents a significant milestone for our business,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“It enables us to process larger apple quantities at an accelerated rate compared to our previous presses.”

“The team and I are excited to get this season underway with the new system.”

“We also want to thank Sparrow Crane Hire and Wessex Lifting Services Limited teams for their invaluable assistance in relocating the press to its new home.”

Rich’s Cider was established in 1954. There have been many changes since founder Gordon Rich started pressing cider apples at Mill Farm in the village, although essentially the production of the juice is still traditional.

The family-run business produces farmhouse cider and farm-pressed apple juice with locally harvested apples.

Last year, we reported on the opening of the cider farm’s modern new farm shop, pictured above.