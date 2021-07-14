Popular fundraising charity quiz nights are set to re-start at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club from Monday 26th July.

From their launch in 2014, the popular quizzes have raised a huge £25,000 for local clubs, groups and charities.

The first post-lockdown quiz will be supporting Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets when everyone will be welcome to come along and enjoy a fun quiz while raising funds for a good cause at the same time – you do not need to be a club member to take part.

Organiser Mike Barsby says: “The quiz nights are family-friendly, with hand out rounds given out at 8pm and the questions starting promptly at 8.30pm, ending about 10pm.”

“Teams of up to six are invited to arrive from 7.30pm. Admission is just £1 per person. Every penny raised on the night goes to the visiting charity or group and the winning team gets a token prize.”

“If you are associated with a local group that would benefit, bookings will be taken on a first come, first served basis.”

“The Ritz organises everything, supplying the questions, quizmaster, and the raffle. All your good cause has to do is promote the quiz within your group, supply a few raffle prizes and enjoy the evening!”

To book a night for later this year and into 2022, contact mikebarsby21@gmail.com or text Mike on 07936538263.