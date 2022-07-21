Modular building provider Portakabin has installed a complementary access ramp at Burnham-On-Sea charity In Charley’s Memory to support mental health and counselling services in the area.

In Charley’s Memory provides one-to-one counselling and support services to young adults within Somerset and the area.

Portakabin specialises in providing additional space quickly for any requirement and recently added another counselling room for the charity as their services are in such high demand.

Portakabin says that two members of its team – Dennis Phillips and Joshua Thorne from Bridgwater Hire Centre – installed the access ramp free of charge by using their volunteering hours, something the business encourages its employees to take advantage of in order to give back to the local community.

Alec Chase, Operations Supervisor for Portakabin, says: “In Charley’s Memory is a charity very close to the hearts of our colleagues here at Bridgwater Hire Centre. It really means a lot to be able to support them.”

He added that the ramp will allow the charity “to deliver much needed counselling and support to those with special access requirements.”