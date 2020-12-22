With Covid restrictions meaning many loved ones have been unable to meet face-to-face for over nine-months, staff from Highbridge’s Portakabin have helped create some real Christmas magic for care home residents and their families.

Modular building expert Portakabin was approached by the Welsh Government in mid-November with a plan to try and deliver specialist COVID-safe pods to care homes across Wales, which would allow care home residents and their family members to meet and spend time together over the festive period.

Featuring additional ventilation, screens, and an emergency call system, staff at the Portakabin Hire Centre in Highbridge pulled out all the stops, working together with the wider business to design, build and install the special Covid-safe buildings at over 25 care homes, with more to follow in early 2021.

Deputy Minister for Health and Social Care, Julie Morgan, says: “This year has been one of the most difficult all of us have experienced in Wales, and the effects of coronavirus have been felt throughout our health and social care sectors.”

“The arrival of these care home visiting pods will help some of our most vulnerable people safely spend valuable time with family and friends.”

“Together with the start of the vaccine roll-out to care home residents, we are seeing a glimmer of light at the end of what has been a long tunnel. I want to thank our social care staff for the fantastic lengths they have gone to keep their residents safe.”

Robert Snook, Director and General Manager at Portakabin, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It has meant all hands to the pump to ensure our specially-designed visitor buildings were able to be delivered on time however, seeing the first care home resident finally see a family member face-to-face truly feels magical and it’s something the whole team can be proud of.”