A power cut left dozens of homes in Highbridge without electricity on Saturday evening (May 15th).

Western Power Distribution said power supplies were cut just after 6pm in parts of Pepperall Road, Paddock Drive, Old Way, Clover Way and the surrounding area.

Western Power Distribution confirmed: “We had 79 homes without power due to a fault on our low voltage network.”

Supplies were restored by around 9.30pm, said the company, which apologised for the inconvenience.