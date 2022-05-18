A storage container has been broken into and a number of power tools stolen during the latest of a spate of thefts in the area.

Offenders gained entry to the container in Coast Road, Berrow by breaking the lock on the main door at some point between 5pm on Wednesday, May 11th and 5am on Thursday, May 12th.

The incident comes after Burnham-On-Sea Police recently issued a warning, urging householders to be extra vigilant.

Since mid-November there have been at least 24 burglaries reported in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Mark and other parts of the area.

While the householders were out – sometimes for just 30 minutes – burglars forced rear doors, occasionally breaking glass panel to gain entry, targeting cash, watches and high-value jewellery and other valuables.

Anyone with information should contact Burnham-On-Sea Police on 101.