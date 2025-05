A quality pre-loved clothes sale and jewellery sale is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday, 10th May.

The event will be held at St Andrew’s Church Hall from 1-5pm, with a wide range of clothes, jewellery, books and puzzles available.

“Come and enjoy a relaxing afternoon and pick up a bargain,” says Rev Cheryl Hawkins who adds that refreshments will also be available with proceeds going to church funds.