Preschool Little Learners has opened two new facilities at West Huntspill Primary Academy and East Huntspill Primary Academy schools.

The preschools aim to provide exceptional quality teaching and learning experiences for children aged two, three and four years old.

It is the latest in a raft of improvements since both schools joined The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) during 2021.

Little Learners already provide stimulating, safe and happy environments for learning at TPLT schools in Weston-super-Mare.

Amy Marsh, Strategic Lead for Early Years at TPLT, says: “Everyone is so excited to get our pre-school provision going at both the schools.”

“We have a brand-new classroom in place for Little Learners at West Huntspill and a superb curriculum with lots of fun learning activities.”

“Little Learners at East Huntspill now offer places at the school Breakfast Club allowing parents to drop off at 8am which has benefitted families already.”

Principal Steve Davis adds: “This is more good news yet again for both our schools. We have a tremendous countryside feel and are an active part of the community.”

“This is an excellent provision for our community.”