Professional touring theatre group heading to Burnham-On-Sea to perform Thomas Hardy classic

Professional touring theatre group Conn Artists will be heading to Burnham-On-Sea next spring to perform the classic Thomas Hardy masterpiece ‘Far from the Madding Crowd’.

Bunham’s Princess Theatre will host the show on Saturday 22nd March 2025, with tickets going on sale this week.

“Thomas Hardy’s masterpiece about love, class and genderroles is set against the rural landscape of Victorian England and is brought to life in a new adaptation by the acclaimed Conn Artists Theatre Company, performed by an ensemble cast accompanied by music and songs of the period,” says a spokesperson.

“Capricious, independent and beautiful Bathsheba Everdene inherits and manages her uncle’s farm. She is courted by three infatuated suitors: an honest, loyal and capable shepherd; a womanising and charming Sergeant; and a lonely, wealthy farmer. Who will she choose? If any of them? She plays with all their hearts to devastating and dramatic effect.”

“Far from the Madding Crowd, adapted by Nick Young & Ross Muir, demonstrates live, vibrant theatre at its very best.”

Tickets, priced at £20, go on sale on Friday 11th October here.