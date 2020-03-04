Proposals to open a new heritage centre in Burnham-On-Sea have been announced this week.

The new facilities would showcase the town’s rich history in displays of photographs and vintage exhibits.

Burnham resident Ann Popham, who is overseeing the plans, told town councillors at their monthly meeting this week that the plans are progressing well.

She said: “We have found a building for a museum or heritage centre here in Burnham very near to The Esplanade and also close to the coach park and car parks.”

“A larger room inside could be used for educational purposes – the building is over 2,000 square feet in total.”

“It needs cleaning and painting, and we hope to get volunteers involved. We already have a husband and wife team who are keen to become volunteer managers.”

She added that she hopes to get the Town Council’s support for the project. “Help is needed from yourselves.”

“We are prepared to get it sorted, open it, and then hand it over to you. You would then have an attraction for the town like most other seaside towns.”

Burnham’s Mayor, Cllr Andy Brewer, told the meeting that the proposal is “interesting” and added that the council would like to see the full proposals.

“I’m sure that it would be received quite well and we will look at it with interest.”

The exact location of the building was not disclosed during the meeting, but councillors were invited to visit the site.

Previously, Burnham’s former job centre has been earmarked for a museum, but it’s understood that these new plans do not involve that building.