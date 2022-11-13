Proposals to build a new housing development in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea have been unveiled featuring up to 40 new homes and a new car park for the village school.

A field at the rear of the school on The Causeway would be transformed into the new development according to a ‘Concept Plan’ drawn up ahead of the developer seeking outline planning permission.

“The proposals cover the construction of 30-40 dwellings, 16 of which would be affordable houses for local people,” says a spokesman.

The plans also include a new 38-space car park and access to Mark First School that’s designed to alleviate the existing traffic congestion around school drop-off and collection times. A new access road would be built onto the Causeway.

The developer is also promoting the site’s green credentials with an ‘ecology buffer’ around the site to reduce the impact on local wildlife.

Also, a pond, community orchard, four electric vehicle charging points and an area for play are included in the plans.

“The proposed development will deliver affordable housing for local people and also help alleviate the existing school traffic congestion with parking for Mark First School/Mark Pre School,” added a spokesman.