Proposals for a new 5G mobile phone mast in Burnham-On-Sea have been submitted.

The plans involve the construction of an 18m-high pole next to the Frank Foley Parkway with kit to provide super-fast data services in the area.

The application has been submitted to Sedgemoor District Council by CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd.

Some work on the site has already started, according to the application, with the mast and cabinets sitting on a grass verge alongside the roadway near the Tesco roundabout.

Public Health England (PHE) says any exposure to radio waves from 5G are ‘well within the international health-related guideline levels that are used in the UK’.

“It is is possible that there may be a small increase in overall exposure to radio waves when 5G is added to an existing network or in a new area. However, the overall exposure is expected to remain low relative to guidelines and, as such, there should be no consequences for public health.”