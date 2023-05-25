Psychic medium Craig Morris is returning to Burnham-On-Sea this June during his UK Tour.

He will be holding a show on Wednesday 28th June at 7.30pm in Burnham’s Princess Theatre.

“Join him as he shares and demonstrates his knowledge and belief that our loved ones who have crossed over continue to watch over us from the spirit world,” says a spokesperson. “Come along and be in the company of your loved ones as they share those messages of hope.”

“For well over a decade now, Craig has worked tirelessly for the spirit world. Craig continues his work with the fun, laughter and humour during his evenings, as he very much believes that we are here for a good time, not a long time.”

“Join us as he connects to those on the other side of life as they bring forward those special and happy times as we walk down memory lane together. Come along and be in the company and presence of the spirit world & feel the joy, warmth and more importantly the love of your loved ones & know they are simply a thought away.”

Standard tickets are priced at £15.00 (including booking fee). To book seats, click here. For more information contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.