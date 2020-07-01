Public play areas in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area will be re-opening over the coming days as a result of the lockdown easing, Sedgemoor District Council has confirmed this week.

The authority’s 52 children’s play areas across the district include outdoor gyms, ball courts and skate parks for residents to use.

“As from 4th July, these will be opened as quickly as possible,” confirmed the council’s Claire Faun this week.

“Clean Surroundings staff are working hard to get them ready after being shut for more than three months.”

“Grass and weeds are being cut, all playground equipment will be inspected carefully to make sure that it is safe to use and signage is being put in place.”

“We want children to enjoy the play areas, but would remind parents and people who use the equipment of some basic, common-sense guidelines to follow for safe use.”

Council’s safety advice for using public play areas:

play equipment is used at the individual’s own risk

all visitors should wash or sanitise their hands before entering the play area and again when leaving

do not enter if the facility appears busy and avoid equipment already in use

be considerate about the amount of time spent on the equipment, especially if there are others waiting

for outdoor gym equipment, bring your own towel and hygiene products to wipe down equipment after use

food or drink in the playground is not allowed; please eat your picnic in an area where social distancing rules can be followed

take note of the public health messages about not touching faces, catching coughs and sneezing into a tissue

follow the government’s guidelines about social distancing and hand washing as much as possible

take your rubbish home or put it in a bin