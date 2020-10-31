Police have this week reminded homeowners across Somerset to be vigilant following a number of burglaries in which high value gold and jewellery has been stolen. Officers are currently investigating seven burglaries which have taken place in the Avon and Somerset area in the past three months. In some incidents the offenders have forced entry into homes and threatened the occupants. Descriptions of the offenders vary significantly but we’re keeping an open mind as to whether any of the crimes are linked. Inspector Steve Davey says: “We don’t underestimate the impact these kinds of offences have on victims and we’re doing everything we can to support them and find those responsible.” “We’re particularly keen on this message reaching members of our South Asian communities who we know often possess valuable heirlooms.” “Anyone who sees something suspicious in their neighbourhood which doesn’t look right is asked to contact us immediately.”

“You are our eyes and ears on the ground and without your support, we cannot catch these heartless criminals who see people’s sentimental possessions as a quick way to make some cash.”

To keep home and belongings safe, follow these steps:

– Make sure all doors and windows are closed and locked, if you’re not in the room, before you go out and before you go to bed. Set the alarm if you have one

– Always double-lock uPVC doors using the key as well as lifting the handle

– Ideally keep jewellery with a secure storage company, as thieves have been known to steal whole safes. If you do use a safe make sure you invest in a good quality one that’s professionally fitted and mounted to a solid wall or floor

– Take photos of your valuables and write a short description of each one

– Mark your jewellery with a forensic security liquid

– Don’t keep large amounts of cash in your home. Store it in a bank, building society or post office account

– Install burglar alarms and CCTV

If you suspect you are being burgled, call 999 straight away and wait in a safe place for help to arrive. Do not enter your property if there is a chance the suspect is still inside.

Tell Police about any suspicious activity as it happens by calling 101. Remember to pass on vehicle details and descriptions. If you think a crime is underway, always dial 999.

For more information on how to protect your house from burglary see our advice page on securing your property – https://www. avonandsomerset.police.uk/ crime-prevention-advice/ protecting-your-home-and- property/ensure-your-property- is-secure/