A traditional seaside Punch and Judy show returns to Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront this week for the final few days of the school holidays.

‘Professor’ Paul Wheeler has a concession from Sedgemoor District Council to run his seaside show on The Esplanade, near the jetty.

He will be performing shows on Wednesday August 28th, Saturday August 31st and Sunday September 1st, weather permitting, at 12pm, 2pm and 3.30pm.

Paul told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I always receive very positive feedback from people who come to the shows here in Burnham – they are very much a seaside tradition.”

Paul has previously performed his traditional show on ITV1’s This Morning and on Channel 5’s Paul Merton’s Great Adventures.

Each of his performances lasts around 25 minutes and spectators are encouraged to make a donation.

Paul’s been performing on and off since he was aged seven and has been fully employed in the role since 2005. He is also a full member of the Punch & Judy Fellowship and Equity.