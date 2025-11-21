Purplespoon to host festive community meal in Highbridge in December

Following the success of last year’s Christmas community meals, Purplespoon is set to go bigger and bolder this December with three all-day festive events across its cafés in Highbridge, Bridgwater and Taunton.

The special meals will run on consecutive days – Tuesday 16th December in Highbridge, Wednesday 17th December in Bridgwater, and Thursday 18th December at the Taunton café inside the Great Western Hotel – each from 12pm to 6pm.

Organisers say the events are open to anyone and everyone, whether able to donate or not. Those who can contribute are welcome to do so, but anyone in need will be served a meal free of charge, no questions asked.

Adding to the festive spirit, the Rivertones all-male choir will perform at 1pm at each venue, with evening entertainment also being planned.

A spokesperson for Purplespoon says: “We’re thrilled to bring the community together again this Christmas. Last year’s meals were such a success, and this year we’re spreading the joy even further. We never compromise on quality, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

Residents are encouraged to help by sharing details of the events with friends, neighbours and community groups, and by donating Christmas crackers at any Purplespoon café before 15th December. Bookings can be made by emailing askme@purplespoonevents.com.