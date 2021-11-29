There were long queues outside Berrow’s Mulberry Centre on Sunday (November 28th) when local residents flocked to a day-long walk-in vaccination session.

There were waits of up to two hours for Covid and flu jabs vaccinations – with cars queued up along Brent Road, as pictured here.

“Everyone was so grateful to get their jabs despite the delays,” said a spokesperson. “We tried to keep it moving as swiftly as possible despite the high number of visitors.”

The vaccination session was promoted here in advance. Further sessions will also be held at Winchester Farm, Cheddar on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.