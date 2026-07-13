Community-spirited Brent Knoll councillors praised for preventing homes from flooding after mains burst

A group of community-spirited parish councillors in Brent Knoll has been praised for preventing several homes from flooding on Monday evening (July 13th) when a burst water mains sent water surging across Burton Row.

The incident unfolded between Wick Lane and Middle Street after a mains pipe ruptured, sending a flow of water gushing into gardens, garages and across the road.

With Bristol Water still en route, parish councillors Bob Filmer, Amanda Reason, David Knott and Ade Povey leapt into action, setting up the council’s water pump — normally used to tackle winter flooding — to divert the rising water.

As levels continued to climb, the team used gully scoops to move water away from properties and towards pumps feeding into nearby rhynes, helping to stop it entering homes along Burton Row.

Amanda told Burnham-On-Sea.com she initially thought the alert was a prank. “I thought it was a joke when, on such a warm cloudless day, I had a phone call saying ‘quick, there’s a flood!’

But we realised fast action was needed to prevent the water getting into the homes. Fortunately several of us have flood training for the winter months and the council bought a water pump several years ago to be stored in the village.”

She added that the team’s training proved vital. “Several of us even went on a training course to be legally able to close a road — so all of this knowledge was put into use and meant the impact of the flood water could be reduced.”

One affected resident said they were “humbled” by the councillors’ efforts. “I am so grateful for what they did — truly wonderful,” they said.

The burst mains also caused low water pressure and temporary loss of supply for some residents in parts of Burnham-On-Sea during the evening until Bristol Water diverted supplies from other sources.

A spokesman for Bristol Water said crews were working through the night to fully repair the mains and restore full service.