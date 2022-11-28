A fundraising race night has raised over £2,680 for Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue.

The charity organised the fun evening at The Avenue Tennis Club in Burnham on Saturday (26th November) when dozens of people attended.

Eight horse races were screened during the evening on a big screen and the audience had a chance to become owners of the runners and have a flutter on the outcome of the races, with funds going towards BARB’s life-saving work.

BARB Search & Rescue has been running for 30 years, and operates two rescue hovercraft and inshore rescue boats from Burnham. It is operated by a dedicated team of volunteers.

Andy Croker, organiser, said: “It was a fantastic evening and we were delighted to raise a huge £2,682.50 on the night.”

“Our thanks go to everyone who came along on the night, and sponsored the evening to make it such a success!”

The sponsors included Holley and Steer, Aspiris Children’s Services, Burnham-On-Sea.com, Abbotsley Electrical, RM Burrow, Burnham Plastering & Drylining, The Victoria Hotel and Wagen Worx.